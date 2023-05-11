Citigroup Maintains Valvoline (VVV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.90% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valvoline is 39.95. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 3.90% from its latest reported closing price of 38.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Valvoline is 1,454MM, an increase of 9.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 823 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valvoline. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVV is 0.36%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 188,894K shares. The put/call ratio of VVV is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 6,909K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,807K shares, representing a decrease of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 62.70% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,418K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,884K shares, representing an increase of 23.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 63.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,467K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,173K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 18.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,297K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,223K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 4,877K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,848K shares, representing a decrease of 19.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 16.50% over the last quarter.

Valvoline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises nearly 1,500 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze.

See all Valvoline regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.