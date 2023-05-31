Citigroup Maintains Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 273.28% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valens Semiconductor is 8.77. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 273.28% from its latest reported closing price of 2.35.

The projected annual revenue for Valens Semiconductor is 113MM, an increase of 21.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valens Semiconductor. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 35.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLN is 1.12%, a decrease of 56.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.81% to 32,153K shares. The put/call ratio of VLN is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Linse Capital holds 11,191K shares representing 10.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magma Venture Partners General Partner holds 6,631K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,759K shares, representing a decrease of 47.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLN by 43.88% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,777K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLN by 47,319.44% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 1,623K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company.

Vintage Ventures Advisors holds 1,577K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118K shares, representing a decrease of 34.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLN by 55.35% over the last quarter.

Valens Semiconductor Background Information

Valens is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. Valens' Emmy® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional audio-video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world. The underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for MIPI A-PHY, the global standard for automotive connectivity. Founded in 2006, Valens is based in Hod Hasharon, Israel, with offices in the US, Europe and Asia.

