Citigroup Maintains Valaris (VAL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Valaris (NYSE:VAL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.28% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valaris is $52.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 5.28% from its latest reported closing price of $49.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valaris is 2,779MM, an increase of 15.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valaris. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAL is 0.40%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 75,039K shares. The put/call ratio of VAL is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oak Hill Advisors holds 4,792K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 3,711K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,656K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 2.21% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,130K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 0.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,854K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Schf holds 1,845K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

