Citigroup Maintains Upstart Holdings (UPST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Upstart Holdings (NasdaqGS:UPST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.67% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is $80.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 91.67% from its latest reported closing price of $41.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Upstart Holdings is 997MM, a decrease of 0.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.15%, an increase of 24.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.91% to 71,179K shares. The put/call ratio of UPST is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 3,654K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,577K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 26.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,090K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 39.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,009K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 31.02% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,981K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 31.11% over the last quarter.

