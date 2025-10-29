Citigroup Maintains United Parcel Service (UPS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.92% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Parcel Service is $104.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.92% from its latest reported closing price of $96.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Parcel Service is 108,698MM, an increase of 21.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,002 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Parcel Service. This is an decrease of 147 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPS is 0.34%, an increase of 14.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 562,311K shares. The put/call ratio of UPS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 25,792K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,045K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 12.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,582K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,384K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 17.43% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 20,896K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,286K shares , representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 8.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,827K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,323K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 16.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,624K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,861K shares , representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 14.36% over the last quarter.

