Citigroup Maintains United Continental Holdings (UAL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of United Continental Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Continental Holdings is $63.63. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 41.74% from its latest reported closing price of $44.89.

The projected annual revenue for United Continental Holdings is $51,057MM, an increase of 4.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HAPI - Harbor Corporate Culture ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 26.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 99.41% over the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Index 500 Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSLIX - Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Fund Institutional holds 82K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCTR - First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF holds 113K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 38.28% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1114 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Continental Holdings. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 9.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAL is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.02% to 245,558K shares. The put/call ratio of UAL is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

United Airlines Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United's shared purpose is 'Connecting People. Uniting the World.' The Company is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 358 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 788 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 560 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines.

