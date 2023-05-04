Citigroup Maintains Under Armour Inc - (UAA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Under Armour Inc - (NYSE:UAA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Under Armour Inc - is 12.85. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 51.14% from its latest reported closing price of 8.50.

The projected annual revenue for Under Armour Inc - is 6,231MM, an increase of 17.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAA is 0.14%, an increase of 133.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 171,716K shares. The put/call ratio of UAA is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,084K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,519K shares, representing an increase of 58.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 250.14% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 5,952K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,921K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 41.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,827K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,502K shares, representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 41.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,365K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,254K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 44.08% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 5,206K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,594K shares, representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Under Armour Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better.

