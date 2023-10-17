Citigroup Maintains TuSimple Holdings Inc - (TSP) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of TuSimple Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:TSP) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 213.23% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for TuSimple Holdings Inc - is 3.46. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $10.88. The average price target represents an increase of 213.23% from its latest reported closing price of 1.10.

The projected annual revenue for TuSimple Holdings Inc - is 29MM, an increase of 506.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in TuSimple Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 8.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSP is 0.03%, a decrease of 6.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.80% to 58,152K shares. The put/call ratio of TSP is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,278K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,900K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares, representing an increase of 19.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSP by 29.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,131K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733K shares, representing an increase of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSP by 17.07% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 2,469K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing an increase of 47.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSP by 90.68% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,127K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing an increase of 22.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSP by 211.82% over the last quarter.

TuSimple Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, China, Japan and Europe. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading proprietary AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks.

