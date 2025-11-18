Citigroup Maintains trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt (TRVG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:TRVG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.03% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $4.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 40.03% from its latest reported closing price of $2.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 754MM, an increase of 44.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRVG is 0.03%, an increase of 14.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 6,642K shares. The put/call ratio of TRVG is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Par Capital Management holds 3,577K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 718K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 22.18% over the last quarter.

Baader Bank holds 555K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 85.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 468.06% over the last quarter.

Universal- Beteiligungs- und Servicegesellschaft mbH holds 554K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 85.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 471.93% over the last quarter.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 230K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing an increase of 26.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 45.43% over the last quarter.

