Citigroup Maintains Trivago NV - ADR (TRVG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ:TRVG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.66% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trivago NV - ADR is 1.90. The forecasts range from a low of 1.77 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 58.66% from its latest reported closing price of 1.20.

The projected annual revenue for Trivago NV - ADR is 657MM, an increase of 20.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trivago NV - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRVG is 0.10%, an increase of 6.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.26% to 37,502K shares. The put/call ratio of TRVG is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Par Capital Management holds 22,086K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 2,949K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,434K shares, representing a decrease of 16.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 2,220K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Beck Bode holds 1,398K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 21.28% over the last quarter.

Penn Capital Management holds 1,361K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares, representing a decrease of 28.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 16.91% over the last quarter.

Trivago Background Information

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of March 31, 2020, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 4.5 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.

