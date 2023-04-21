Citigroup Maintains Travelers Companies (TRV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.02% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travelers Companies is $202.60. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.02% from its latest reported closing price of $179.26.

The projected annual revenue for Travelers Companies is $38,196MM, an increase of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.85.

Travelers Companies Declares $1.00 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.93 per share.

At the current share price of $179.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Olstein Capital Management holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Delta Financial Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 396K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 720K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares, representing a decrease of 40.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 526K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing a decrease of 27.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 14.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRV is 0.32%, a decrease of 9.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 221,808K shares. The put/call ratio of TRV is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Travelers Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020.

