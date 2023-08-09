Citigroup Maintains Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.41% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thoughtworks Holding is 8.67. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 66.41% from its latest reported closing price of 5.21.

The projected annual revenue for Thoughtworks Holding is 1,493MM, an increase of 20.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thoughtworks Holding. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWKS is 0.14%, a decrease of 25.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 110,063K shares. The put/call ratio of TWKS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siemens holds 24,152K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,117K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,201K shares, representing a decrease of 20.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 18.07% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,870K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,072K shares, representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 18.95% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 4,196K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares, representing an increase of 23.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 9.60% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,894K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares, representing an increase of 49.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 97.13% over the last quarter.

Thoughtworks Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks is 9,000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, the Company has delivered extraordinary impact together with its clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

