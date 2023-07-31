Citigroup Maintains Textron (TXT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Textron (NYSE:TXT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.07% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Textron is 81.78. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 7.07% from its latest reported closing price of 76.38.

The projected annual revenue for Textron is 13,847MM, an increase of 5.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Textron. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXT is 0.22%, a decrease of 11.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 214,651K shares. The put/call ratio of TXT is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,229K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,673K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 9.00% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 9,049K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,239K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,985K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,895K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,765K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,102K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,536K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,446K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 41.67% over the last quarter.

Textron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training.

