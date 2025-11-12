Citigroup Maintains Teradyne (TER) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Teradyne (NasdaqGS:TER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.49% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Teradyne is $140.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.23 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.49% from its latest reported closing price of $179.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teradyne is 4,393MM, an increase of 53.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TER is 0.21%, an increase of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.47% to 197,632K shares. The put/call ratio of TER is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 5,543K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,440K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 2.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,160K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,108K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,920K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,777K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 81.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,654K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,109K shares , representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 83.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,553K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,526K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 2.72% over the last quarter.

