Citigroup Maintains Teradata (TDC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teradata is 55.03. The forecasts range from a low of 33.84 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.43% from its latest reported closing price of 46.08.

The projected annual revenue for Teradata is 1,826MM, an increase of 1.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradata. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 7.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDC is 0.18%, an increase of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.30% to 107,463K shares. The put/call ratio of TDC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,731K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,389K shares, representing an increase of 17.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 74.44% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 5,177K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,169K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 17.33% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,668K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,297K shares, representing a decrease of 17.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 1.49% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,141K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 14.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,132K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,088K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Teradata Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. The company helps businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset.

