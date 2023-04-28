Citigroup Maintains Teradata (TDC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teradata is 48.00. The forecasts range from a low of 33.84 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 24.44% from its latest reported closing price of 38.57.

The projected annual revenue for Teradata is 1,826MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradata. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDC is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.84% to 112,354K shares. The put/call ratio of TDC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,389K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,639K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 427.21% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 5,169K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,067K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 13.38% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 5,088K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,472K shares, representing a decrease of 66.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 46.38% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,297K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 2.72% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 3,505K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,485K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Teradata Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. The company helps businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset.

