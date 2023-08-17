Citigroup Maintains Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (TME) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE:TME) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.97% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR is 9.53. The forecasts range from a low of 6.97 to a high of $11.76. The average price target represents an increase of 48.97% from its latest reported closing price of 6.40.

The projected annual revenue for Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR is 29,716MM, an increase of 2.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TME is 0.22%, a decrease of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 470,384K shares. The put/call ratio of TME is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 37,426K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,993K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 34,566K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,022K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 7.12% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 32,314K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,400K shares, representing a decrease of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 28,822K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,689K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 15,608K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,310K shares, representing an increase of 46.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 56.96% over the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TencentMusic Entertainment Group is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TencentMusic's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TencentMusic's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music.

