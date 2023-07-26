Citigroup Maintains Teladoc Health (TDOC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.47% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teladoc Health is 30.63. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.47% from its latest reported closing price of 22.78.

The projected annual revenue for Teladoc Health is 2,778MM, an increase of 9.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 765 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teladoc Health. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDOC is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 156,492K shares. The put/call ratio of TDOC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 20,344K shares representing 12.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,584K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 6.92% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 11,850K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,586K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 8,034K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,125K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 8,034K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,125K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,827K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,747K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals.

