Citigroup Maintains TechnipFMC (FTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.76% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TechnipFMC is 21.65. The forecasts range from a low of 13.94 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 18.76% from its latest reported closing price of 18.23.

The projected annual revenue for TechnipFMC is 7,468MM, an increase of 4.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 618 funds or institutions reporting positions in TechnipFMC. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 7.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTI is 0.57%, an increase of 22.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 538,914K shares. The put/call ratio of FTI is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 44,732K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,882K shares, representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 22,336K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,771K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 77.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,737K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,632K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 26.71% over the last quarter.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 17,772K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,545K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 10.44% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 16,537K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,764K shares, representing a decrease of 55.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 29.74% over the last quarter.

TechnipFMC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With approximately 21,000 employees, TechnipFMC would be the largest diversified pure play in the industry. The Company's role will be to support clients in the delivery of unique, integrated production solutions. TechnipFMC will continue to transform the industry through its pioneering integrated delivery model - iEPCI™, technology leadership and digital innovation.

