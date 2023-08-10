Citigroup Maintains TaskUs Inc (TASK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ:TASK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.48% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TaskUs Inc is 16.83. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 40.48% from its latest reported closing price of 11.98.

The projected annual revenue for TaskUs Inc is 1,033MM, an increase of 10.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in TaskUs Inc. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TASK is 0.14%, a decrease of 27.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.26% to 32,638K shares. The put/call ratio of TASK is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,268K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,503K shares, representing a decrease of 7.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 26.28% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,697K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares, representing an increase of 68.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 123.01% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 2,313K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,590K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,056K shares, representing a decrease of 155.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 95.46% over the last quarter.

Think Investments holds 1,550K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing an increase of 29.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 15.49% over the last quarter.

TaskUs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 27,500 employees across eighteen locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

