Citigroup Maintains T-Mobile US (TMUS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of T-Mobile US (NasdaqGS:TMUS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.61% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for T-Mobile US is $279.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 39.61% from its latest reported closing price of $200.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for T-Mobile US is 87,675MM, an increase of 2.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,831 funds or institutions reporting positions in T-Mobile US. This is an decrease of 99 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMUS is 0.44%, an increase of 9.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 526,967K shares. The put/call ratio of TMUS is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 45,175K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,861K shares , representing a decrease of 41.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 31.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 23,428K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,514K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 24.99% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,278K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,102K shares , representing an increase of 14.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 11.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,611K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,426K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 13,726K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,015K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 0.68% over the last quarter.

