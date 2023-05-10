Citigroup Maintains Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 34.04. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 57.46% from its latest reported closing price of 21.62.

The projected annual revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 14MM, a decrease of 89.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDX is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.89% to 77,082K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDX is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,983K shares representing 11.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,387K shares, representing an increase of 45.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 81.43% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 5,861K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,587K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,709K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,413K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,092K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,650K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares, representing an increase of 16.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin-MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor.

