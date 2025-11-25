Citigroup Maintains Symbotic (SYM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Symbotic (NasdaqGM:SYM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.99% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Symbotic is $52.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.99% from its latest reported closing price of $55.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Symbotic is 3,999MM, an increase of 77.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symbotic. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 17.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYM is 0.37%, an increase of 11.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 108,315K shares. The put/call ratio of SYM is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 39,825K shares representing 35.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Walmart holds 15,000K shares representing 13.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 12,684K shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,440K shares , representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 54.68% over the last quarter.

SVF Sponsor III holds 9,090K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 1,871K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 99.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 13,146.62% over the last quarter.

