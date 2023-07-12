Citigroup Maintains Symbotic Inc - (SYM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Symbotic Inc - (NASDAQ:SYM) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.33% Downside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Symbotic Inc - is 36.46. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.33% from its latest reported closing price of 46.95.
The projected annual revenue for Symbotic Inc - is 946MM, an increase of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symbotic Inc -. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 60.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYM is 0.61%, an increase of 30.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 73.44% to 61,311K shares. The put/call ratio of SYM is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Softbank Group holds 22,000K shares representing 35.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 90.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 1,706.65% over the last quarter.
SB Global Advisors holds 20,000K shares representing 32.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
SVF Sponsor III holds 9,090K shares representing 14.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,041K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 66.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 449.07% over the last quarter.
Navis Wealth Advisors holds 914K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing an increase of 17.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 178,697.24% over the last quarter.
