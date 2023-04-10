Citigroup Maintains Symbotic Inc - (SYM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Symbotic Inc - (NASDAQ:SYM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.98% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Symbotic Inc - is $17.54. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.98% from its latest reported closing price of $25.42.

The projected annual revenue for Symbotic Inc - is $946MM, an increase of 30.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RVPIX - Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 64K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 968,250.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

ISCG - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DSGAX - BNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Growth Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 17.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 65.10% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symbotic Inc -. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 55.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYM is 0.60%, a decrease of 5.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.38% to 38,141K shares. The put/call ratio of SYM is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

