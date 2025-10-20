Citigroup Maintains Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Summit Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:SMMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.51% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Summit Therapeutics is $33.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 66.51% from its latest reported closing price of $20.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Therapeutics. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 7.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMMT is 0.17%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 105,126K shares. The put/call ratio of SMMT is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 33,723K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,425K shares , representing an increase of 27.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 33.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,905K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,558K shares , representing a decrease of 67.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 39.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,935K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,285K shares , representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 12.13% over the last quarter.

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 2,747K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,432K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,814K shares , representing a decrease of 15.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 0.95% over the last quarter.

