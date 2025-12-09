Citigroup Maintains Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt (GPCR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:GPCR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.57% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $77.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.57% from its latest reported closing price of $69.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 51MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 10.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPCR is 0.26%, an increase of 11.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 66,389K shares. The put/call ratio of GPCR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,689K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,876K shares , representing a decrease of 20.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 5,156K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,449K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,573K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 52.90% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,216K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,134K shares , representing a decrease of 21.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,204K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing an increase of 44.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 177.06% over the last quarter.

