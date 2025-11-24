Citigroup Maintains Sprinklr (CXM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.22% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sprinklr is $10.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 54.22% from its latest reported closing price of $7.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sprinklr is 941MM, an increase of 14.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35, a decrease of 6.45% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprinklr. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXM is 0.11%, an increase of 28.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 148,270K shares. The put/call ratio of CXM is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H&F Corporate Investors IX holds 10,862K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,837K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,982K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 5,745K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 5,670K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 4,682K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

