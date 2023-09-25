Citigroup Maintains Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.92% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Airlines is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.92% from its latest reported closing price of 16.33.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Airlines is 6,263MM, an increase of 13.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Airlines. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAVE is 0.18%, a decrease of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.06% to 76,199K shares. The put/call ratio of SAVE is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,416K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,358K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 3,318K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cyrus Capital Partners holds 3,126K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares, representing an increase of 32.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 53.87% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,818K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,857K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 6.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,509K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit Airlines is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. The company is the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows its Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments and refreshments - something Spirit Airlines calls Á La Smarte. The company makes it possible for its Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Its Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. Spirit Airlines serves destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and is dedicated to giving back and improving those communities.

