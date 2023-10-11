Citigroup Maintains Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.03% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwest Gas Holdings is 73.03. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.03% from its latest reported closing price of 59.36.

The projected annual revenue for Southwest Gas Holdings is 4,837MM, a decrease of 11.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Gas Holdings. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWX is 0.25%, a decrease of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 75,203K shares. The put/call ratio of SWX is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 10,845K shares representing 15.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,521K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 49.45% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,080K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,083K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 0.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,079K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 2,060K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares, representing an increase of 55.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 130.02% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,991K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Southwest Gas Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has two business segments. Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over 2 million customers in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers. Centuri derives revenues from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems, and developing industrial construction solutions.

