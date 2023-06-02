Citigroup Maintains Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.22% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwest Gas Holdings is 70.89. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 22.22% from its latest reported closing price of 58.00.

The projected annual revenue for Southwest Gas Holdings is 4,837MM, a decrease of 8.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings Declares $0.62 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $58.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.16%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 4.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Gas Holdings. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWX is 0.25%, a decrease of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.46% to 76,619K shares. The put/call ratio of SWX is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 10,521K shares representing 14.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,612K shares, representing an increase of 37.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 58.61% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,083K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares, representing a decrease of 13.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 19.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,073K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 0.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,042K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 7.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,005K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Southwest Gas Holdings Background Information

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has two business segments. Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over 2 million customers in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers. Centuri derives revenues from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems, and developing industrial construction solutions.

