Citigroup Maintains Solo Brands Inc - (DTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Solo Brands Inc - (NYSE:DTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solo Brands Inc - is 9.59. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 34.47% from its latest reported closing price of 7.13.

The projected annual revenue for Solo Brands Inc - is 544MM, an increase of 3.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solo Brands Inc -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 7.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTC is 0.16%, an increase of 51.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 76,064K shares. The put/call ratio of DTC is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 44,035K shares representing 69.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,035K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 170,812.37% over the last quarter.

Bertram Growth Capital Iii (gpllc), L.l.c. holds 11,723K shares representing 18.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,883K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,104K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares, representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,509K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Solo Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine TX, develops and produces category creating lifestyle products that help customers produce lasting memories. Through a disruptive and scaled DTC platform, Solo Brands offers innovative products directly to consumers primarily online through four lifestyle brands – Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies premium casual apparel and activewear, Oru Kayaks, origami folding kayaks that can be assembled in minutes, and Isle paddleboards, the original and one of the fastest growing online US retailers of paddle boards.

