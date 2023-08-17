Citigroup Maintains Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - (SOI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - (NYSE:SOI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.95% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.95% from its latest reported closing price of 10.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - is 437MM, an increase of 30.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc -. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOI is 0.08%, a decrease of 17.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 28,125K shares. The put/call ratio of SOI is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,473K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 86.23% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,454K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares, representing an increase of 17.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Orchard Capital Managment holds 1,380K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing an increase of 49.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,269K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 81.90% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1,242K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) manufactures and rents mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris' patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.