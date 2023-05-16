Citigroup Maintains Sohu.com - ADR (SOHU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Sohu.com - ADR (NASDAQ:SOHU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.75% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sohu.com - ADR is 22.03. The forecasts range from a low of 21.41 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 73.75% from its latest reported closing price of 12.68.

The projected annual revenue for Sohu.com - ADR is 720MM, an increase of 2.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sohu.com - ADR. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 8.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOHU is 0.12%, an increase of 86.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 16,320K shares. The put/call ratio of SOHU is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 3,440K shares representing 10.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,462K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHU by 17.03% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,220K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,406K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHU by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,063K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHU by 10.38% over the last quarter.

Maso Capital Partners holds 798K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares, representing an increase of 22.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOHU by 252,367.39% over the last quarter.

Sohu.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sohu.com Limited is China's premier online brand and indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based/web 2.0 products which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties and proprietary search engines, consisting of the mass portal and leading online media destination www.sohu.com; developer and operator of online games www.changyou.com/en/; interactive search engine www.sogou.com; and online video website tv.sohu.com.

Key filings for this company:

