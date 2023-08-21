Citigroup Maintains Snowflake Inc - (SNOW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Snowflake Inc - (NYSE:SNOW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.42% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Snowflake Inc - is 204.17. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.42% from its latest reported closing price of 151.89.

The projected annual revenue for Snowflake Inc - is 3,066MM, an increase of 48.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake Inc -. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNOW is 0.66%, a decrease of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 243,006K shares. The put/call ratio of SNOW is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altimeter Capital Management holds 15,369K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 13,063K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,634K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 66.27% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,239K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,559K shares, representing a decrease of 22.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 12.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,460K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,271K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,400K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,194K shares, representing an increase of 16.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 35.13% over the last quarter.

Snowflake Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Snowflake Inc. is a cloud computing-based data warehousing company based in San Mateo, California. It was founded in July 2012 and was publicly launched in October 2014 after two years in stealth mode. The company's name was chosen as a tribute to the founders' love of winter sports.

