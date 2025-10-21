Citigroup Maintains SLB N.V. (SLB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of SLB N.V. (NYSE:SLB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.57% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for SLB N.V. is $46.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 37.57% from its latest reported closing price of $33.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SLB N.V. is 39,117MM, an increase of 10.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,450 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLB N.V.. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLB is 0.32%, an increase of 12.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 1,374,629K shares. The put/call ratio of SLB is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 81,598K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,216K shares , representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 47,186K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,688K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 26.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,736K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,895K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 26.44% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 40,348K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,606K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,925K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 28.75% over the last quarter.

