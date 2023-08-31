Citigroup Maintains Skillz Inc - (SKLZ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Skillz Inc - (NYSE:SKLZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.25% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skillz Inc - is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 81.25% from its latest reported closing price of 8.16.

The projected annual revenue for Skillz Inc - is 263MM, an increase of 38.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skillz Inc -. This is a decrease of 124 owner(s) or 42.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKLZ is 0.30%, an increase of 27.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.81% to 9,667K shares. The put/call ratio of SKLZ is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 2,694K shares representing 12.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583K shares, representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,051K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,423K shares, representing a decrease of 18.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 58.49% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,447K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 20.86% over the last quarter.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 1,264K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Associates IX holds 1,145K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,910K shares, representing a decrease of 1,900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Skillz Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players around the world in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000.

