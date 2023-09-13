Citigroup Maintains Skillsoft - (SKIL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Skillsoft - (NYSE:SKIL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 186.88% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skillsoft - is 3.21. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 186.88% from its latest reported closing price of 1.12.

The projected annual revenue for Skillsoft - is 563MM, an increase of 1.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skillsoft -. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 17.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKIL is 0.10%, a decrease of 23.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 118,453K shares. The put/call ratio of SKIL is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Naspers holds 61,262K shares representing 38.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 11,838K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,657K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIL by 38.41% over the last quarter.

Lodbrok Capital LLP holds 6,313K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,435K shares, representing a decrease of 17.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIL by 40.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,901K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,859K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIL by 40.88% over the last quarter.

Skillsoft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Skillsoft is an American educational technology company that produces learning management system software and content.

