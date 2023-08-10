Citigroup Maintains Similarweb (SMWB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.89% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Similarweb is 10.03. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 63.89% from its latest reported closing price of 6.12.

The projected annual revenue for Similarweb is 240MM, an increase of 15.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Similarweb. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMWB is 2.11%, an increase of 8.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.26% to 28,305K shares. The put/call ratio of SMWB is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Naspers holds 11,173K shares representing 14.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ION Crossover Partners holds 5,772K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,299K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares, representing an increase of 61.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMWB by 161.27% over the last quarter.

Ulysses Management holds 2,267K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alpha Family Trust holds 1,682K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Similarweb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Similarweb provides a leading platform for digital intelligence, delivering a trusted, comprehensive and detailed view of the digital world that empowers its customers to be competitive in their markets. Its proprietary technology analyzes billions of digital interactions and transactions every day, covering millions of websites and apps, and turns these digital signals into actionable insights. With its platform, everyone from business leaders, strategy teams, analysts, marketers, category managers, salespeople and investors can quickly and efficiently discover the best business opportunities, identify potential competitive threats and make critical decisions to capture market share and grow revenues.

