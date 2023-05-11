Citigroup Maintains Similarweb (SMWB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.60% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Similarweb is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 97.60% from its latest reported closing price of 5.42.

The projected annual revenue for Similarweb is 240MM, an increase of 18.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Similarweb. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMWB is 1.97%, an increase of 42.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 30,160K shares. The put/call ratio of SMWB is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Naspers holds 11,173K shares representing 14.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ION Crossover Partners holds 5,772K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ulysses Management holds 2,267K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares, representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMWB by 73.65% over the last quarter.

Alpha Family Trust holds 1,682K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,587K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Similarweb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Similarweb provides a leading platform for digital intelligence, delivering a trusted, comprehensive and detailed view of the digital world that empowers its customers to be competitive in their markets. Its proprietary technology analyzes billions of digital interactions and transactions every day, covering millions of websites and apps, and turns these digital signals into actionable insights. With its platform, everyone from business leaders, strategy teams, analysts, marketers, category managers, salespeople and investors can quickly and efficiently discover the best business opportunities, identify potential competitive threats and make critical decisions to capture market share and grow revenues.

