Citigroup Maintains Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silicon Laboratories is 178.35. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $219.45. The average price target represents an increase of 22.87% from its latest reported closing price of 145.16.

The projected annual revenue for Silicon Laboratories is 1,061MM, an increase of 2.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Laboratories. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLAB is 0.27%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.90% to 39,619K shares. The put/call ratio of SLAB is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,670K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 24.27% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 1,080K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 24.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 984K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 18.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 936K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 807K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 88.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Background Information

Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Its award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Its world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity.

