Citigroup Maintains Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.98% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sherwin-Williams is $386.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $260.98 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.98% from its latest reported closing price of $347.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sherwin-Williams is 24,325MM, an increase of 4.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sherwin-Williams. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHW is 0.37%, an increase of 12.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 233,971K shares. The put/call ratio of SHW is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,014K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,658K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,252K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,151K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 11.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,544K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,438K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf Trust holds 5,262K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,523K shares , representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,111K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,021K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.