Citigroup Maintains Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.12% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sera Prognostics Inc is 3.82. The forecasts range from a low of 3.79 to a high of $3.94. The average price target represents an increase of 47.12% from its latest reported closing price of 2.60.

The projected annual revenue for Sera Prognostics Inc is 5MM, an increase of 1,304.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sera Prognostics Inc. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 14.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SERA is 0.60%, a decrease of 42.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.86% to 9,683K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Interwest Venture Management holds 2,416K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,856K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,789K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing an increase of 88.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SERA by 2,344.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 586K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 68.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SERA by 817.17% over the last quarter.

Fosun International holds 554K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sera Prognostics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sera Prognostics is a leading women’s health company utilizing its proprietary proteomics and bioinformatics platform to discover, develop and commercialize clinically meaningful and economically impactful biomarker tests, with an initial focus on improving pregnancy outcomes. Sera’s vision is to deliver pivotal and actionable information to pregnant women, their physicians and healthcare payers to significantly improve maternal and neonatal health and to dramatically reduce healthcare costs. Sera’s first commercial product, the PreTRM® Test, is the only broadly clinically validated, commercially available blood-based biomarker test to accurately predict the risk of preterm birth.

