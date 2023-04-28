Citigroup Maintains SelectQuote (SLQT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 133.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SelectQuote is 2.55. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 133.94% from its latest reported closing price of 1.09.

The projected annual revenue for SelectQuote is 924MM, an increase of 3.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in SelectQuote. This is a decrease of 64 owner(s) or 19.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLQT is 0.31%, an increase of 25.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.14% to 87,123K shares. The put/call ratio of SLQT is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookside Equity Partners holds 17,679K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 7,911K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,489K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,171K shares, representing an increase of 29.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 20.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,325K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,480K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing an increase of 48.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 66.85% over the last quarter.

SelectQuote Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a force of more than 1,500 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

