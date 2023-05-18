Citigroup Maintains Select Water Solutions Inc - (WTTR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Select Water Solutions Inc - (NYSE:WTTR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.96% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Select Water Solutions Inc - is 11.32. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 49.96% from its latest reported closing price of 7.55.

The projected annual revenue for Select Water Solutions Inc - is 1,654MM, an increase of 9.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

Select Water Solutions Inc - Declares $0.05 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 received the payment on May 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $7.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 7.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Select Water Solutions Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTTR is 0.30%, an increase of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 83,467K shares. The put/call ratio of WTTR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCF Partners holds 11,803K shares representing 11.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,911K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 27.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,953K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,592K shares, representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 88.44% over the last quarter.

Crestview Partners II GP holds 3,880K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,421K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,275K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 30.66% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 3,236K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares, representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Select Energy Services Background Information

Select Energy Services, Inc. ('Select') is a leading provider of total water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, gathering and disposal. Select, under its Rockwater Energy Solutions brand, develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States.

