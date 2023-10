Citigroup Maintains SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.31% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for SeaWorld Entertainment is 69.36. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 57.31% from its latest reported closing price of 44.09.

The projected annual revenue for SeaWorld Entertainment is 1,805MM, an increase of 3.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in SeaWorld Entertainment. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEAS is 0.39%, a decrease of 23.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 73,489K shares. The put/call ratio of SEAS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill Path Capital holds 27,205K shares representing 42.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,515K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,545K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 22.92% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,496K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Waratah Capital Advisors holds 1,792K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares, representing an increase of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 1,317K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing an increase of 27.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 16.85% over the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 36,000 animals in need over the last 55 years. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its 55-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

