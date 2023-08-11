Citigroup Maintains Sealed Air (SEE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sealed Air is 53.04. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 36.10% from its latest reported closing price of 38.97.

The projected annual revenue for Sealed Air is 5,835MM, an increase of 5.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

Sealed Air Declares $0.20 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 received the payment on June 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $38.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.58%, the lowest has been 1.13%, and the highest has been 3.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1073 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sealed Air. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEE is 0.15%, a decrease of 9.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.54% to 148,513K shares. The put/call ratio of SEE is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,734K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,770K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 14.29% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 5,829K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,794K shares, representing an increase of 17.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,786K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,106K shares, representing a decrease of 22.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 30.83% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 5,307K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,314K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 4,891K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,679K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Sealed Air Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Its solutions and systems include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. These brands collectively enable a more efficient, secure and less wasteful global food supply chain and enhance commerce through fulfillment and packaging solutions to protect the worldwide movement of goods. Sealed Air's industry-leading expertise in science, engineering, and innovation transforms businesses, industries, and consumers' lives. The company continues to expand its portfolio of next-generation sustainable solutions including packaging materials, automated systems, and smart services to deliver savings and create measurable long-term value. Sealed Air generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 115 countries

