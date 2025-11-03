Citigroup Maintains Schneider National (SNDR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.52% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Schneider National is $27.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 27.52% from its latest reported closing price of $21.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider National is 6,898MM, an increase of 22.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDR is 0.08%, an increase of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.39% to 70,463K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDR is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 3,963K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,581K shares , representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 6.19% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,991K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,605K shares , representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 7.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,800K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,904K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,203K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,207K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,152K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares , representing a decrease of 13.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.