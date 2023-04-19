Citigroup Maintains Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc is $48.05. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 15.68% from its latest reported closing price of $41.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc is $2,020MM, an increase of 18.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Daiwa Securities Group holds 258K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 99.95% over the last quarter.

FNCL - Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 9.01% over the last quarter.

VFMO - Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SCUVX - Hartford Schroders US Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 57K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 30.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 29.07% over the last quarter.

PHASX - MidCap Growth Fund III R-1 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 15.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAN is 0.32%, a decrease of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 97,987K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAN is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded by Patrick G. Ryan in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Its mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers.

See all Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.