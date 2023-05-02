Citigroup Maintains RPC (RES) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of RPC (NYSE:RES) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.65% Upside

As of April 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for RPC is 11.12. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 50.65% from its latest reported closing price of 7.38.

The projected annual revenue for RPC is 1,831MM, an increase of 2.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

RPC Declares $0.04 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $7.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.61%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 4.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=82).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPC. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 7.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RES is 0.10%, an increase of 6.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 89,483K shares. The put/call ratio of RES is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,167K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,088K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RES by 18.21% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,649K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,840K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RES by 6.99% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 4,594K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,920K shares, representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,168K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,302K shares, representing an increase of 20.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RES by 51.52% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,134K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RES by 16.69% over the last quarter.

RPC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets.

